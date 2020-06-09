Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought some light relief to their children amid the coronavirus pandemic as they hosted a tea party in the garden of their $14.1 million Beverly Hills mansion recently. Sharing the festivities on Instagram, the model, 34, dressed up to the nines as she posed for a sweet family portrait with the musician, 41, and their mini-mes Luna, four, and Miles, two. The couple invited their daughter’s pal Kennedy over to the fun-filled bash, which was complete with pizza, Oreo pops and strawberry shortcake tea. The Sports Illustrated star exuded vintage glamour as she slipped into a peach, off-shoulder dress, teamed with an elaborate hat. Ordinary People hit-maker John, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper man in a slick blush suit. While the pink-themed event appeared well-organized, Chrissy admitted the sweet picnic was filled with issues, including dry pizza and chilly weather.