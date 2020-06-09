BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday directed all the officers of the division to show zero-tolerance towards the violation of COVID-19 SOPs and take strict action against those who do not wear masks at public places. He said that deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other officers had been instructed to make sure that SOPs were implemented in true letter and spirit in order to keep masses safe from the deadly virus. He said the facility of washing hands must be made available at all public places and people should be told to wear masks and gloves while visiting those places. The commissioner said that the officers should also make sure that social distancing was observed at public places and people should not assemble in the shape of groups.
