BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Mon­day directed all the of­ficers of the division to show zero-tolerance towards the violation of COVID-19 SOPs and take strict action against those who do not wear masks at public places. He said that deputy commissioners, assis­tant commissioners and other officers had been instructed to make sure that SOPs were imple­mented in true letter and spirit in order to keep masses safe from the deadly virus. He said the facility of washing hands must be made available at all pub­lic places and people should be told to wear masks and gloves while visiting those places. The commissioner said that the officers should also make sure that so­cial distancing was ob­served at public places and people should not assemble in the shape of groups.