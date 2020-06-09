PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Maqsood Anwar yesterday expressed concern over the issuance of unnecessary tax notices to private Hajj, Umrah tour operators by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
While addressing a meeting of the SCCI standing committee on Hajj, Umrah and Religious Affairs, Maqsood said that the unnecessary notices to lockdown affected business community associated with Hajj, Umrah tour operators is highly deplorable.
He said that the lockdown-hit private Hajj, Umrah tour operators should be included in PM fiscal relief package Rs30 billion.
He demanded to extend them interest-free loan facility by government banks. He asked the payments on head of tickets against private airlines should be released without any further delay.
The meeting was chaired by the committee chairman, Kamran Zeb, held at the chamber house here on Monday, in which besides the SCCI office bearers Shahid Hussain, Jalil Jan, Aftab Iqbal and Ghazanfar vice chairman of the committee, Faiz Saburi, Imran Zeb, Asim Umar and Pervez Awan were among the participants.