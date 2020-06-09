Share:

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Maqsood Anwar yesterday ex­pressed concern over the issu­ance of unnecessary tax notices to private Hajj, Umrah tour op­erators by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

While addressing a meeting of the SCCI standing committee on Hajj, Umrah and Religious Af­fairs, Maqsood said that the un­necessary notices to lockdown affected business communi­ty associated with Hajj, Umrah tour operators is highly deplor­able.

He said that the lockdown-hit private Hajj, Umrah tour oper­ators should be included in PM fiscal relief package Rs30 bil­lion.

He demanded to extend them interest-free loan facility by gov­ernment banks. He asked the pay­ments on head of tickets against private airlines should be re­leased without any further delay.

The meeting was chaired by the committee chairman, Kam­ran Zeb, held at the chamber house here on Monday, in which besides the SCCI office bearers Shahid Hussain, Jalil Jan, Aftab Iqbal and Ghazanfar vice chair­man of the committee, Faiz Sa­buri, Imran Zeb, Asim Umar and Pervez Awan were among the participants.