ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the police to provide protection to two sisters as one of them got married by choice.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinullah conducted hearing of the petition seeking protection of the two sisters who approached the court through their counsel Syed KhawarAmeerBukhari Advocate.

The IHC bench also directed Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police and the Super Senior Superintendent (SSP) Islamabad to conduct full investigation in the matter and submit a report on June 10.

During the hearing, public prosecutor informed the court that this case belongs to Punjab, therefore, it should be sent to the respective court.

Expressing his annoyance over the response of the public prosecutor, Justice Athar said that if the protection is not being provided in Punjab, should we leave them helpless? The court directed the police officials to take measures to protect the two sisters.

The IHC bench said that both the girls should be given adequate medical treatment and shifted to the shelter home while their case is pending before the court.

According to details, Malika Fatima one of the sisters got married to MuqadasYaseen resident of district Lodhran and he was imprisoned by the Jirga in Lodhran over the issue of their love-marriage.

She stated in the petition that her family members were forcing her to get divorce from her husband. However, she refused and requested the respondents not to force her for this illegal and un-Islamic Act.

Malika added that her family and police of the area brutally beat her and attempted to kill her as the respondents hit her head in the wall and also used rods to hit her head to kill the petitioner.

She told that they kept the petitioner hostage in the house forcefully by keeping the room locked and planned to kill her with electric shock on the day of Eid.

Their malafide intention was disclosed upon the petitioner No. 2 (Malika’s sister) as she heard their discussion.

“Fortunately the Petitioner No.2 saved the life of Petitioner No.1, got released the Petitioner No.1 from the illegal, illegitimate and cruel detention by the private respondents and both the petitioners escaped just to save their lives,” Malika stated in her petition.

She continued that the petitioners are presently helpless against the powerful respondents and the official respondents instead of providing protection to the petitioners, in connivance with her family members are further harassing the petitioners.

Therefore, she requested the court to direct the police to provide personal protection to the petitioners by keeping then in safe shelter and custody and the official respondents of police may also be directed to get medical check-up of the petitioner No.1 (Malika) regarding injuries in the head and other body parts and proceed in accordance with law against the private respondents.

She further requested the court to direct the respondents not to harass, humiliate, and summon the petitioners illegally and unlawfully.