The number of coronavirus cases in Latin America continued to rise Monday as the region searched for ways to contain the pandemic.

Peru

Peru reported 106 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

The death toll climbed to 5,571 while the number of confirmed cases rose by 3,181 to 199,696.

At least 89,556 people have recovered from the virus.

The country reported its first case on March 6 and its first death on March 20.

Colombia

Colombia reported 49 more deaths from the coronavirus, said the health ministry.

The death toll climbed to 1,308 while the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,483 to 40,719.

The number of recoveries in the country has been reported as 16,427.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 406,000 people worldwide, with more than 7 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 3.2 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.