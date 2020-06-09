Share:

MIRPURKHAS - On the call of Grand Health Alliance Sindh, a two-hour-strike was observed by doctors and the paramedical staff here on Monday.

Dr Imran Maher, Dr Essa Leghari, Dr Ziaullah Panhwer, Divisional President Shahnawaz, Nazeer Ahmed Detho and dozens of other doctors and the paramedical staff boycotted the OPD for two hours in the morning to press for the acceptance of their 13-point charter of demands.

The protesters gathered at the premises of the Civil Hospital where they raised slogans in support of their demands, and urged the Sindh government to accept their demands, or otherwise get ready to face their protest campaign till they achieved their goals.

Talking to media persons, Nazeer Ahmed Detho and Shahnawaz said that they were risking their lives while treating the coronavirus patients, but the Sindh government seemed to be in no mood to give them masks, safety kits, hand gloves and other PPEs. They alleged that they had been given substandard safety kits. They regretted that they were deprived of four-year service structure and high risk allowance.

The protestors asked the provincial government to announce a package for the doctors who had laid down their lives while treating patients of the pandemic

They also demanded the government set up an isolation ward at each district headquarter hospital and taluka hospital.

They further demanded that doctors and the paramedics affected by the Covid-19 be treated free of cost.

Owing to their two-hour protest strike, hundreds of patients had to face great hardships.

Father of six commits suicide

Father of six children committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling face here in his house at village Ch Ghulam Muhammad Arain near Mirwah Gorchani town on Monday. Reports say that Mirwah Gorchani police arrived at the spot and shifted the body of 40 years old Gumno Meghwar to rural health center where after the completion of legal formalities it was handed over to his heirs.