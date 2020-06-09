Share:

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that efforts are being made to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs to control its spread .

Under Ehsas Kafalat Program Rs 570 million have been disbursed among 55,000individuals across the district. He said this while addressing a press conference in his office. On the occasion, Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar was also present.

DC Ali Anan Qamar said that coronavirus is spreading speedily as people are taking it lightly, reluctant to wear masks and visiting markets and other public places frequently.

He requested the people to follow SOPs for the sake of their own and their near and dear ones.

He said in Attock there are more than 200 coronavirus positive cases - most of them are stable. He said that so for health department has done screening of 6176 individuals, there are 2595 suspect cases, 2033 have been declared negative while results of 341 individuals are awaited. He emphasised upon the people to use masks, stay indoors, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently.