LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday, issued appointment letters for as many as eight differently abled persons for their recruitment in police department on quota basis. According to a notification, five of the eight recruited were Hassan Naeem, Jamil Masih, Nasir, Shahbaz Masih and Sobia Bibi, who had been hired as sanitary workers, while Nasir has been recruited as a water carrier in the police department. Saleem has been recruited as a washerman and Oman has been recruited as a chef. The CCPO said that those who face the issue of visual impairment and other such problems are also a part of the society and they should be given opportunities to earn a decent living.