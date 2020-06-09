Share:

ISLAMABAD - The former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the incumbent Federal Minister for Railway Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed have tested positive for COVID-19, on Monday.

The conformation about Mr. Khaqan’s diagnostic was made by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also announced that the former premier went into self-isolation into his home.

When approached, the elder son of former premier Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi informed the Nation that his father developed symptoms last Saturday and the very next day he went for COVID-19 test at a renowned private hospital of the Federal Capital.

He informed further that soon after diagnosed positive, his father went into self-isolation at his home in Islamabad. He informed that his condition was stable and he only had minor fever.

The opposition Leader in National Assembly and President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif extended his well wishes for former prime minister’s health and said that the PML-N's vice president is a "valuable asset of the party". He also expressed concern over the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.