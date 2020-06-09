Share:

ISLAMABAD - Germany to provide Technical Assistance worth Euro 4 Million for the project “Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries” in Pakistan. Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed and the Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, signed an agreement for technical assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 4 Million, equivalent to Rs 0.7 Billion, said a statement issued by Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Monday. The technical assistance will be provided for the project “Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries” which are well aligned with the priority areas of the Government of Pakistan. Development Cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totalling more than Euro three billion. The contracting parties underlined the good relations between Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening their cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of actively collaborating in finalisation of project objectives to ensure that the concerns of the end beneficiaries are addressed. Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed, thanked the German Government for the grant assistance in priority areas of the Government of Pakistan. He opined that the technical assistance from Germany should be used for the maximum benefit of the people of Pakistan thus, all measures should be taken to make cost effective expenditure with greater reliance on using local resources.