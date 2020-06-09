Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Monday was approached by provincial minister for health, Dr. Azra Pechuho with a request that MPAs above 55 years of age and those with comorbidities be advised not to attend the ongoing assembly.

This was said to be owing to their higher risk to contract COVID-19 infection.

In a letter to the Speaker she also requested that all worthy members of the provincial assembly may be advised to wear face masks properly besides ensuring strict compliance to the relevant guidelines while attending the session.

“In the current COVID-19 pandemic, Sindh Health Department has been issuing guidelines and advisories at the provincial level to control pandemic,” emphasized the minister.

In her letter addressed to the Provincial Assembly Speaker she particularly mentioned that the daily detection of the virus has hit record high in the current week and that the number of total positive cases on Sunday was 1774.

“Therefore it is critical for each one of us to follow the protocols and take necessary measures and precautions to break the chain of transmission of the disease,” read the content of the letter written by Dr. Azra Pechuho.

It was particularly reminded that elderly people due to their decreased immunity and people with associated comorbidities as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

It was reiterated that the course of disease tends to be more severe in these cases.