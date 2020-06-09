Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday condemned the extra-judicial killing of nine more Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir.

A foreign ministry statement said Pakistan strongly condemned the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in acts of state-terrorism perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian occupation forces have martyred 9 more Kashmiri youth during the last 24 hours in “fake” encounters and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in Shopian area of IOJ&K.

Several houses in the area were also destroyed and pellet guns and tear gas used against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children who took to the streets to protest against the Indian brutalities. Infliction of such collective punishment to community is tantamount to crimes against humanity.

It is highly reprehensible that while the world community is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, India remains busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people, the statement said.

Extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in “fake” encounters and “cordon-and-search” operations by the Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws.

In further inhuman practices, the occupation forces neither reveal the identities of the martyrs nor hand over their mortal remains to the families for burial. The “Hindutva” agenda of the RSS-BJP combine is targeting defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence to break their will, the statement said.

India’s efforts to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalization have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future.