MIRPUR - Vehemently condemning the massacre of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Monday paid rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, who were brutally martyred by Indian forces in Kashmir’s southern Shopian district the other day.

The JKNF spokesman, in a statement, said the massacre of youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces was a test of world’s conscience.

He said it was quite unfortunate that the world’s conscience was in deep slumber while Kashmir was bleeding incessantly.

The spokesman regrettably noted that the world community’s indifference towards the unending sufferings of Kashmiri people was the main reason for the continuous bloodshed.

Urging the international community to play its much needed role to end the bloodbath of innocent people in the disputed region, he said it was high time that the world shunned its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and played a constructive role to resolve the deadly conflict peacefully in accordance with the United Nations’ resolutions.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth, he said youth of the occupied territory were offering supreme sacrifices for the peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Referring to the international covenants, the JKNF spokesman said under the international law, Kashmiris had every right to launch a struggle against the occupation forces. India, he said, was a usurper that had occupied Kashmiris’ motherland illegally and forcibly.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end, he said Kashmiri nation would never compromise on the cherished goal of freedom for which they had offered massive sacrifices.

The systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth, he said, was part of India’s nefarious designs to alter the demography of the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman expressed his grave concern over planned attacks on religious places by unidentified miscreants.

Terming it a handiwork of Indian secret agencies, he said India was hell bent on creating sectarian and communal rift in Kashmir to pit one community against another.

Lauding Kashmiris’ age-old tradition of communal harmony, he said, “Hailing from different sects and faiths, people of the occupied valley have been living here in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility since ages.”

He made it clear that Kashmiris would yet again thwart the nefarious designs of the Indian agencies as they had done in the past.