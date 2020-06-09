Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to cater for the future electricity demand of Karachi, the federal government will provide 1400MW additional electricity from the national grid.

Federal Minister for PDSI Asad Umar chaired a spe­cial meeting here on Monday to review the future electricity demand-supply outlook of Karachi, and deliberated upon the possible measures to supply additional electricity to Karachi through the nation­al grid to meet the future requirements.

The meeting was informed that the electricity de­mand in Karachi was expected to rise to almost 4100MW by 2023, and thus, would require addition­al 1300 MW to meet the future requirements.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Pe­troleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Develop­ment Shahzad Qasim, and officials from NEPRA, NTDC and K-Electric were present during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that to meet the future requirements of Karachi, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) had given the requisite approvals for the supply of 500MW from K2/K3 project. The meet­ing was also briefed about the commissioning of new gas plants to replace the old thermal power plants running at low efficiency.

The meeting concluded that by FY 2023, 1400 MW of electricity could be supplied to Karachi through the construction and upgradation of grid stations at Karachi West and Bin Qasim.

Chairman CCOE Asad Umar directed the concerned quarters to look into the commercial aspects of the projects and to remove any bottlenecks in the con­struction of new grid stations. He assured all the stakeholders that the federal government would pro­vide support to ensure uninterrupted supply of elec­tricity to the citizens of Karachi.