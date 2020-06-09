Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 35 year old singer performed her new single, Daisies, while showing off her baby bump in a form-fitting white dress. The four-hour special featured speeches and performances for graduates of 2020 from the likes of The Ob amas, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. And Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, this summer, said: ‘#DearClassof2020, I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating,’ she penned in her preview of the performance. You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let ‘em change you.’ Katy sported a form-fitting one-shoulder white dress that hugged her new curves.