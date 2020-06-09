Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of Provincial Task Force on Corona was held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the latest corona situation across the province as well as the implementation sta­tus of SOPs for various sec­tors to relax the lockdown.

The meeting discussed threadbare various sugges­tions and options to devise a future course of action in this regard.

Besides Provincial Minis­ters Taimur Jhagra, Shoukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Com­mander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the existing capacity of public sector hospitals with special focus on Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) with regard to deal the co­rona cases. Various meas­ures to enhance the capac­ity of these hospitals were discussed and the numbers of important decisions were taken to this effect.

It was decided to issue a uniform policy guideline to all the MTIs of the province to deal with corona cas­es and to give timelines to these MTIs for enhancing their capacities.

It was also decided to im­prove and strengthen coor­dination and working re­lation between the health department and all the MTIs to ensure the imple­mentation of the provincial government’s COVID policy in its letter and spirit.

The Chief Minister di­rected the concerned quar­ters to ensure the provision of the required resourc­es to the MTIs for enhanc­ing their capacities and to devise a workable plan to enhance the capacity of Districts and Tehsil Head­quarters Hospitals as well.

He further directed the relevant quarters to con­vene a special meeting on next Monday to review the progress on the capacity en­hancement of the MTIs with regard to corona cases.

The forum was briefed about the existing facilities including ventilators, high dependency units and iso­lation units spared for co­rona patients in all the pub­lic sectors hospitals of the province.

While expressing dissatis­faction on the implementa­tion status of SOPs in some of the sectors, the forum stressed the need for get­ting the SOPs strictly imple­mented.

The Chief Minister di­rected the concerned quar­ters to close down all those premises where SOPs are not being implemented.

Regarding the opening of tourism sector of the prov­ince, the forum was in­formed that SOPs have been finalized for opening the tourism sector, however, it was not yet been opened for tourists.

The meeting was also in­formed that SOPs were be­ing finalized to open in­ter divisional transport in the province whereas SOPs have been finalized for opening inter provin­cial transport, however, it would be opened in consul­tation with the other prov­inces.

The Chief Minister said that the safe return of the overseas of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa stranded in the Gulf countries due to coro­na pandemic was the top priority of both the pro­vincial and federal govern­ments adding that result oriented steps are being taken to this effect.