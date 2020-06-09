Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday chaired a meeting of Provincial Task Force on corona and re­viewed the latest corona situation across the prov­ince as well as the imple­mentation status on Stan­dard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the pro­vincial government for various sectors to ease up the lockdown.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on various suggestions and options to devise future course of action in this re­gard. Besides Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shoukat Yousafzai and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nau­man Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadar, concerned administrative secretaries and other relevant high-ups attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the existing ca­pacity of public sector hospitals with special fo­cus on Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) with regard to deal the corona cases. Various measures to enhance the capacity of these hospitals were discussed in detail and the numbers of impor­tant decisions were tak­en to this effect.

It was decided to issue a uniform policy guideline to all the MTIs of the prov­ince to deal with corona cases and to give timelines to these MTIs for enhanc­ing their capacities.

It was also decided to improve and strengthen coordination and work­ing relation between the health department and all the MTIs to ensure the implementation of the provincial government’s COVID-19 policy in its letter and spirit.

The chief minister di­rected the concerned quarters to ensure the provision of the required resources to the MTIs for enhancing their capaci­ties and to devise a work­able plan to enhance the capacity of Districts and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals as well.

He further directed the relevant quarters to con­vene a special meeting on next Monday to re­view the progress on the capacity enhancement of the MTIs with regard to corona cases.

The forum was briefed about the existing facili­ties including Ventilators, High Dependency Units, Isolation Units etc. spared for corona patients in all the public sectors hospi­tals of the province.

The meeting informed about the on ground situ­ation of implementation of SOPs and social dis­tancing measures. While expressing dissatisfac­tion on the implemen­tation status of SOPs in some of the sectors, the forum stressed the need of getting the SOPs strict­ly implemented.

The Chief Minister di­rected the concerned quarters to close down all those premises where SOPs were not being im­plemented.