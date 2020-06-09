Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Spinning Around hit-maker, 52, attempted to protect herself during the coronavirus crisis as she wrapped a scarf around her mouth. Kylie kept a low profile with a black baseball cap and sunglasses for her daily stroll in the affluent area.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer finished her look with an oversized beige duster coat with a matching belt and stylish white jeans. She accessorized the look with a pair of trainers and a gold chained rucksack, she tucked her signature blonde locks under the baseball cap. The star appeared to be enjoying her stroll and was seen checking her phone during the outing.

Kylie has been spending lockdown at her London home no doubt with boyfriend Paul Solomons.