LAHORE - Lieutenant General (Retd) Asif Ali, who was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, succumbed to a short span of illness at Military Hospital Rawalpindi, on Monday. Late Lieutenant General Asif Ali was a close relative of Director Administration Nawa-i-Waqt Group, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri. The Lieutenant General served the Engineering Corps and was regarded as one of the most competent military officer. He also served as an instructor at National Defence University and Command and Staff College. He also served as Director General of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Survey of Pakistan Military Engineering Corps Workers and Rehabilitation. General Asif Ali also worked as the Engineer in Chief in Pakistan Army. In acknowledgment of his invaluable services, General Asif was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military). Former Governort Punjab Lieutenant General (Retd) Khalid Maqbool and senior officials of Pakistan Army have expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of General Asif Ali. The grieving family includes his wife, a son and four daughters.