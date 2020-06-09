Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 25-year-old man associated with auto business was killed in E-11, within limits of Police Station (PS) Golra here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Imran Majid, resident of MohalaPeeranWalaKallarSyedan, they said. A murder case was registered against unknown killers with PS Golra while police took into custody a business partner of deceased.

According to details, Imran Majid along with his friend was residing in Islamabad and was associated with car sale and purchase business. Imran was killed by some unknown men by hitting some hard stuff onto his head and fled. The police shifted the dead body to PIMS for autopsy.

DSP Saddar Circle Malik Khalid Awan, when contacted, confirmed that Imran was killed by unknown killers. He said police registered a case against culprits and began investigation by taking a business partner of the deceased. He said police would arrest the killers soon.