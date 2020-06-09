Share:

MARDAN - Flour Mills Association on Monday welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister to lift the ban on in­ter-provinces movement of wheat and announced to end the ongoing protests and said that with the deliv­ery of wheat and flour from Punjab, prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will return to normal.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club, group leaders of All Pakistan Flour Mills Asso­ciation (APFMA) Naeem Butt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Chairman Haji Iqbal, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ali, Fakhr-uz-Zaman and Momin Khan said that there was unrest among the millers regard­ing the wheat crisis.

The speakers also appreciated Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in this regard and said that he was aware of their problems and he informed the Prime Minister after which the PM lift­ed the ban on movement of wheat.