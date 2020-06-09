Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Monday ordered detailed inquiry into sad demise of Dr. Salman Ali Iftikhar at the Services Hospital Lahore. She directed Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan to conduct complete inquiry into the sad incident. The minister said strict action will be taken if any negligence is found into treatment of the late doctor. Meanwhile, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Mehmud Ayaz has condoled with the family of late Dr. Salman Ali Iftikhar. He said as per information available, late Dr. Salman Ali Iftikhar, Post Graduate Resident Punjab Institute of Cardiology, was admitted to SIMS Surgical Emergency on the night of 3-4 June in critical condition BP less with shock reporting fever, abdominal pain and respiratory problem over the last three days. He was given emergency treatment which stabilized his condition for a short while but his condition again worsened and on reporting improvement, surgery was performed.