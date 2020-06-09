Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the number of coronavirus cases on Monday crossed 100,000 with total 2,067 death, Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar said that the government would ensure an increase of 1,000 beds in major cities during June.

“We have decided in the NCOC meeting this morning that the federal government would ensure increase of 1,000 beds with oxygen supply capability in the major cities of the country within the month of June,” the minister said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added that of these beds, 200 would be added in Karachi.

According to official figures, the national tally of the COVID-19 cases reached 103,671 with 38,903 cases in Punjab, followed by 38,108 in Sindh, 13,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 932 in GB and 396 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Briefing the media at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after a meeting, the planning minister said that the government was focusing to improve the healthcare system of the country providing essential equipment to hospitals. The NCOC has reviewed the health care system and requirements of hospitals across the country, he added.

He said it has been decided that a special package would be prepared in this regard for hospitals across the country in consultation with all provinces and other federating units.

He said the federal government would ensure provision of one thousand ICU beds to hospitals during this month. He said 250 ventilators had been provided to all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

