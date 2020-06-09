Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Power and Petroleum Omer Ayub has categorically stated that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel and kerosene oil in the country. The minister while making a policy statement in the National Assembly on Monday also appealed to the people to refrain from panic buying. He said at present the country has petrol reserves for ten days. In the next two or three days, two tankers of sixty-five thousand metric tons will dock at our ports. He said the FIA had been given instructions to check the stocks of all oil marketing companies. In addition the administration has been directed to seal and cancel the licenses of those petrol pumps not selling the fuel.