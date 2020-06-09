Share:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), "upon Turkey’s efforts in cooperation with the Palestinian authorities", will hold a virtual meeting at the level of foreign ministers over Israel’s annexation plans of Palestinian territories, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday will be held via video-conferencing and with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

During the meeting, joint actions within the OIC to avert Israel’s annexation attempts of Palestinian territories will be discussed, the statement added.