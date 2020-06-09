Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

According to official sources, both agreed to run the assembly’s budget session in the best manner and concluded that the process of regular consultations would continue to improve mutual relationships.

The CM paid tributes to Speaker Ch Parvaiz Elahi for administering the assembly proceedings in the best of manner and banning the derogatory books. “We are one for the prosperity of people and would continue to do so in future as well”, he declared.

Usman Buzdar said that the relationship between the two parties would be strengthened in the coming days, adding that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) was an ally and it would be moved along.

He emphasized that the mission of public service would be completed as people demand in practical steps, instead of hollow slogans.

He pointed out that the Punjab government had made record legislation in a short period and Punjab assembly’s legislative record was much better than other provincial assemblies.

“The opposition has no public welfare agenda nor any programme to deal with the coronavirus”, he added.

On the ocassion, Ch Parvaiz Elahi reaffirmed that they were with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and would continue to stand with it.

He declared that our alliance was stronger than before and any attempt of weakening it would not succeed.

He said, “We appreciate the good work done by CM Usman Buzdar and wholly support him.

Unlike the past, he added the province was ruled by the golden principles of merit and good governance, instead of personal likes or dislikes.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving the masses and we were in the right direction and would continue to jointly serve the masses, he concluded.

MNA Moonis Elahi was also present on the occasion.

Punjab govt upgrades 1,227 elementary schools to high level

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office about the reforms in the school education sector. Minister School Education Murad Raas, Secretary School Education Sara Aslam and others attended the meeting here on Monday.

The meeting was told that 1,227 schools had been upgraded by the incumbent Punjab government without spending any penny and the notification had also been issued.

The CM told the participants that 606 girls’ schools and 621 boy schools will be upgraded in the province and added that 3,315 surplus teachers of elementary schools will continue to serve in the upgraded schools.

The 3,933 additional classrooms in elementary schools will be utilized for secondary classes, he added.

He assured that additional teaching staff will not be transferred anywhere and they will continue to serve in the same schools. “Thus, the government has saved Rs16 billion by utilizing available resources”, he said.

The CM announced that more than one lakh students will benefit from up-gradation of elementary schools to secondary level.

The elementary schools, consisting of nine classrooms and six teachers will be upgraded and the secondary schools will be upgraded to higher secondary level in the second phase, he said.

Murad Raas told that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools were being devised.

The students will be provided masks and sanitizers arrangements for hand-washing will also be ensured in schools.

The Minister further informed that PEF partner schools’ 50 per cent dues up to the month of May had already been paid.

One thousand classrooms have also been constructed in different schools in various districts, he said. Under this project, he added, a total of 2,000 classrooms will be built.

He said Daanish schools will be soon inaugurated in Vehari district, the minister further said.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF DR GHAZALA DUE TO VIRUS

Buzdar has paid tributes to Dr Ghazala of Nishtar Hospital, who died of coronavirus. She has set a worth-following example of sacrifice and those who are serving the ailing humanity are the pride of the society, he added.

Buzdar has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Salman Ali in Services Hospital and sought a report from Secretary Specialized Healthcare within 48 hours.

He directed to hold an impartial enquiry by identifying the responsible persons adding that legal action be initiated against the responsible persons for this negligence. The CM has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.