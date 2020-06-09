Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has spent $1129.940 million by acquiring different travel services from various countries during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year 2019-20. This shows decrease of 2.60 percent as compared to $1160.050 million spent through provision of services during the last year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the imports of personal travel services witness nominal decrease of 0.93 percent, by going down from $1122.090 million last year to $1111.680 million during July-April (2019-20). Among these personal services, imports of personal expenditure decreased by 49.36 percent from $1.560 million to $ 0.790 million whereas the education expenditure witness increase of 4.48 percent, by going up from $84.450 million to $88.230 million, data revealed. In addition, import of other personal services were decline by 1.30 percent.