ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Academy of letters (PAL) has planned to distribute wheel chairs among all those writers and intellectuals in country who are physically handicapped.

All writers and intellectuals who are physically handicapped are requested to submit their complete information by June 20 on the given email address mentioned below, an official told APP on Monday.

PAL is working for promotion of Pakistani literature and for welfare of writers’ community, he stated.

The official further said that there is very less number of wheel chairs available at PAL so this facility would be provided on first come and first serve basis.

The candidates can send their applications (format of which is available at PAL’s website) on email address Islamabdpal@gmail.com as early as possible.