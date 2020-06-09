Share:

“If you find my stories dirty, the society you are living in is dirty. With my stories, I only expose the truth.”

-Saadat Hasan Manto

Born on May 11, 1912, Saadat Hasan Manto was an Indo-Pakistani writer, playwright, author, and novelist renowned for his unconventional and daring approach to writing. His finest work not only garnered him critical acclaim, but it also often had him tried in courts. He used his work to shed light onto the harsh realities of society and dared to talk about issues no one else would. Manto began his career with translations of the works of famous writers such as Oscar Wilde and Victor Hugo, but his writing steadily became darker with the realisation of the savagery mankind was capable of. His best-known stories are those following the partition of India. Manto wrote of the obscenities that women and children faced, and it was his graphic and realistic portrayal of the dreadful events which cemented his reputation as one of the finest writers of Urdu in the 20th Century. Manto could not fathom the madness shroud behind carefully constructed guises within society, and his cynicism and isolation only grew with time. No subject was too taboo for Manto, and it was his deep understanding of the animalistic nature of man and its portrayal in his work that made him truly unique.