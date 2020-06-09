Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the foreign medical graduates have demanded is­suance of their practicing licence on an early basis, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) said on Monday that the matter will be decided in two months.

Around a dozen foreign medical graduates gath­ered outside the PMDC and asked for issuance of the practicing license so they can apply for a house job in hospitals.

The protesting students claimed that they have passed the mandatory National Examination Board (NEB) exam, however, the regulatory body has still not issued their licenses.

NEB is a compulsory exam for the Pakistani med­ical graduates who get medical education from abroad.

The medical graduates have to pass the exam to start house jobs. A protesting student Dr. Nosheen Anwar said that she passed the NEB exam in Febru­ary, but the PMDC has still not issued the certificate which is causing delay in her career.

“We passed the exam but cannot apply for the house job,” she said.

Another foreign medical graduate Rabia Alam said that since the month of Ramazan PMDC asked for the issuance of certificates but it has not been done.

She said that she appeared in the NEB exam con­ducted in the month of February but the PMDC is de­laying issuance of the certificate.

Meanwhile the PMDC in its official statement re­leased said that the NEB second examination of 2019 was conducted during the tenure of Pakistan Medi­cal commission.

It said that in the said exam many foreign candi­dates were allowed without permission letter for the examination.

It also said that the Islamabad High Court declared all functions of PMC illegal so the matter of registra­tion of candidates who have passed the exam held in the month of February 2020 shall be placed before the council through NEB committee.

All matters pertaining to NEB registration of candi­dates who have passed the examination are likely to be sorted out till 30th July 2020.

Many foreign candidates have passed this NEB exam without getting their permission letter and without their MBBS/ BDS degrees verification be­fore the exams held by Pakistan Medical Commis­sion (PMC).

As per the PM&DC criteria all foreign students can only sit in the exam of (NEB) when their foreign MBBS / BDS degrees are verified and authentic.