Rawalpindi - Police have arrested two accused involved in the murder of a teenager in limits of Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The detained accused were identified as Mansoor Aurangzeb and Rustam Ali, he said.

However, the two other suspected killers of the teenager are still at large and police are trying to round them up, he said. According to him, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of murder of 16-year-old boy Ahsan Ali, has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zid Uddin to arrest the killers. He said the SP has formed a special team tasking it to trace out the killers. The special police team managed to nab two killers and locked them up. The two other co-accused are still at large, the spokesman said.

He said earlier, Muhammad Mofeez, a resident of Nalian Morhi, lodged a complaint with PS Kotli Sattian stating his son Ahsan Ali was tortured mercilessly by Mansoor, Rustam and two of their unknown accomplices. He mentioned the gang of four threw his injured son in a cab and fled. He said the victim was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi for medical treatment but succumbed to fatal injuries. The complainant asked police to register a case against the killers and arrest them.

In a statement, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the police would not tolerate torture on teenagers and children and would take stern action against those found involved in the heinous crime. He said police would solve this case on merit and would get punished the accused from the court of law by presenting substantial evidence.

Meanwhile, police, during a special driver against street criminals, have arrested four dacoits and robbers and seized weapons, cash, hold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, said the spokesman.

He said officials of PS Waris Khan, on directives of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, have busted a dacoit gang by arresting two of its active members including the ring leader. The dacoits have been identified as Naik Muhammad alias Cheechi and Rashid Sher from whom police also recovered weapons, cash, and the jewellery they had stolen from citizens, he said. Similarly, Morgah police, under command of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, have arrested two dacoits of a notorious ‘death gang’ including the ring leader. The accused have been identified as Saqib alias Death (the ring leader) and Najab, he said adding that recovery of weapons, cash and daggers was also made by police. A case has been registered against the accused, he said.

SP Syed Ali, while talking to media men, said a considerable decrease would be witnessed in street crime after the arrest of the notorious dacoits. He said police are also struggling to arrest other accomplices of the dacoits.