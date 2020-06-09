Share:

HYDERABAD - A police inspector of Hyderabad Range suc­cumbed to COVID-19 here at civil hospital’s ICU late Sunday night. Inspector Rao Shafique had been admitted in isolation ward of LU hospital after his coro­navirus test turned out to be positive. He was then shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) after his con­dition deteriorated, hospital sources said. According to doctors, Rao Shafique was a COVID-19 patient who could not survived. He was also a heart patient, they said. As many as 15 police of­ficials have been di­agnosed COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad range, of them seven have so far been recov­ered and 7 were still under treatment while one had died.