ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for adopting Innovative Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) at public departments to improve their performance and efficiency.

Speaking at the launch of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ website here, the president said the world had switched over to paperless environment and the government departments in Pakistan also needed to adopt the culture of E-office.

President Alvi said the fourth industrial revolution through internet, virtual reality and artificial intelligence had changed the pattern of life as these technologies contributed to increased communication among people along with their enhanced productivity.

The president further said that social media tools were changing rapidly and the government offices needed to ensure effective use of these tools. He praised the Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on the launch of the website.

Earlier, the minister briefed the president about the role and achievements of his ministry.