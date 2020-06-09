MOHMAND - Tribesmen on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the unannounced and excessive load-shedding of electricity in Ekkaghound tehsil of Lower Mohmand Sub-division.
The protesters set up tents on the road and closed the Peshawar-Bajaur highway to all kinds of traffic for at least three hours. They were chanting slogans against WAPDA and district administration.
ANP district president and MPA from Mohmand district Nisar Mohmand, civil society and shopkeepers, children and the local tribesmen attend the protest.
MPA Nisar, on the occasion, said that the loadshedding in the area has multiplied their miseries.
The lawmaker further said that despite repeated assurances from WAPDA and the administration, the loadshedding is continuing.