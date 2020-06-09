Share:

MOHMAND - Tribesmen on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the unan­nounced and excessive load-shedding of electricity in Ekkaghound tehsil of Lower Mohmand Sub-division.

The protesters set up tents on the road and closed the Peshawar-Bajaur highway to all kinds of traffic for at least three hours. They were chanting slogans against WAPDA and district administration.

ANP district president and MPA from Mohmand dis­trict Nisar Mohmand, civil society and shopkeepers, children and the local tribesmen attend the protest.

MPA Nisar, on the occasion, said that the loadshed­ding in the area has multiplied their miseries.

The lawmaker further said that despite repeated assurances from WAPDA and the administration, the loadshedding is continuing.