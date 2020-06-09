Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to constitute a committee to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th Constitutional amendments. This decision was taken during the 88th Executive Committee meeting of the PSB, which was held on here on Monday under the chair of Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. The committee will be headed by Ministry of IPC Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada while other members will be a representative of HEC, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan, PSB Legal Adviser M Irfan and one veteran sportsperson. The committee will submit its first draft to the IPC Minister within one month, which will be forwarded to all stakeholders for their input. The committee also decided to submit a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for cash awards to the medal winners of other prominent international events.