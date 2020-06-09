Share:

ISLAMABAD - During this quarantine, staying active and healthy has surely come as a challenge. Rabab Hashim, the prominent actress who has made quite a name for herself in the industry, recently shared her love for cycling to stay healthy and fit. In an interview, she shared with the viewers that she finds cycling an amazing and enjoyable experience. Rabab talked about how her brother insisted that she goes with him for cycling for the last two months, but she did not take it seriously and was delaying it. She says that now that she has started doing it, she enjoys it so much that she is regretting not having made it a habit earlier. She also shared that she did not know how to cycle initially, but after Ramazan, one day, she thought of giving it a try and went out.