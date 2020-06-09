Share:

RAWALPINDI - The computerisation of land record in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) begun on Monday following the Prime Minister’s policy of ease in doing business, informed a spokesman. Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Ammara Khan inaugurated the digitalisation of land records in RDA during a ceremony, he said. Director Admin and Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and others were present on the occasion, he added.

He said the RDA has started work of scanning land records. Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the purpose of digitisation is to bring innovation in government records in addition to providing facilities to the public under which records will now be preserved in a modern way. In case of any emergency, the land record will not be lost, he said. He said the step taken by RDA will also lessen the flaws in division or shares of lands.