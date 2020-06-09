Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 32 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs163.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs163.30 a US dollar. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs164.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 49 paisas to close at Rs184.96 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.45. The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.49 whereas an increase of 93 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs207.63 as compared to its last closing of Rs206.70.