HYDERABAD - Under the special guidance from Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, the Directorate of Information Technology of SBBU under the Teaching Learning Management System has announced to hold online examinations of all its departments from July 15, 2020. Following the announcement of examinations, the training process of university teachers has commenced forthwith. For the four-day training program, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has formed a training team comprising Prof Dr Munawar Ali Zardari, Meraj Nabi Bhatti, Saghir Ahmed Rajpar, Umair Ramzan Shaikh and Zulfiqar Gul Shaikh.