Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has directed high court to decide the pending petition within three months in Shalimar Steel Mills case.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

During the hearing of the case Justice Umar Ata Bandial inquired from counsel for Steel Mills “ you have to receive Rs 80 millions. Why the banks are not giving guarantee. Rs 80 million are lying in National Bank and on them interest is being paid by the bank. Adjournment for 41 times was sought in this case during 7 years.

The counsel for Shalimar Steel Mills said the mills is closed since the last seven years. We have no money. Hundreds of our employees are jobless.

Latif Khosa counsel for the accused took the stance” we will not seek more adjournment. My client has sought bail by selling his jewelry.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked nothing early will be done due to corona virus. We ask the high court to decide the case within 3 months,.

The case was adjourned for indefinite period.