Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday said that it is responsibility of Sindh Government to ensure evacuation of dilapidated buildings in the city.

He said this in a statement after a building collapsed in Lyari.

Akhtar said that the list of all dilapidated buildings of Karachi is with the provincial government and it should take action and ensure evacuation of all buildings to save valuable lives of the people. “If action is not taken, dilapidated buildings will keep collapsing and the people will keep dying,” he added. He feared that such incidents would keep taking place until concerned authorities take effective measures to evacuate dilapidated buildings.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Mayor said that provincial disaster management department should have sent heavy machinery on the site for rescue work but traditional ways were adopted.

He said that Karachi is deliberately being left alone and it seemed that there is no one to heal wounds of the city.

Soon after receiving information about the building’s collapse, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation fire brigade and other rescue teams rushed to the incident place and rescued many people from the debris and later they were shifted to hospital,” said the Mayor.

Akhtar was of the view that many buildings in Saddar, Burns Road, Keemari, Garden, Lines Area, Garden East, Jahangirabad and Old City Area were declared dangerous but the authorities concerned seemed least bothered after just serving notices to them.

The Mayor also expressed concern over high rise building established on 100 square feet plot with permission of the Sindh Building Control Authority, demanding that notice should be taken against multi storey buildings on small plots. Karachi city had already been facing multiple miseries but collapse of dilapidated buildings are causing loss of humans lives and properties.

He demanded of the provincial government to compensate families of those who lost lives in the building collapse and provide all possible medical facilities and financial aid to the wounded people. Akhtar asked fire brigade and other KMC rescue teams to remain at the site until all debris is lifted and facilitate the affectees.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to give persons who lost their lives highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islamuddin Shaikh has urged the masses to cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to contain spread of coronavirus, giving warning of strict action to those who fail to follow SOPs.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders at his office here on Monday. He said violation of SOPs would not be tolerated as there was no other remedy except adopting precautionary measures to shield from coronavirus.

The Mayor stressed that it was essential to implement SOPs in order to protect lives of the masses and disclosed that monitoring process of markets would continue and action would be taken in case of any violation. People should adopt precautionary measures to avoid infections, he said and emphasized that traders should conduct sprays and maintain cleanliness in their markets during two days of closure of markets.