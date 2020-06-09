Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister Education Saeed Ghani chaired pre moon soon meeting on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, Secretary LG Roshan Ali Shaikh, MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar Shaikh, Special Secretary Technical LG Mohammad Taha and PD CLICK Zubair Channa. Addressing the participants of meeting Nasir Shah said that on the instructions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah the Sindh government has especially decided to clear the rain Nullahs before the start of season.

Minister said that Government of Sindh wishes to see the local government system stronger and Sindh government will fully support the Mayor of the province to continue the development works.

Minister Local Government said that Mayor Karachi shall lead the task of clearing Nullahs as KWSB and SWMB will be assisting KMC in order to accomplish the assignment, “Government of Sindh will not only provide financial and administrative support to KMC but will help them to remove the encroachers from various Nallahas.

Our complete and continous support is with Mayor Karachi for every constructive work for the citizens of Karachi”.

Nasir Shah said that he has told all the administrative heads to send their request and requirements for taking the preventive measures before the raining season and all the Municipal Commissioners have been directed to not to leave the head quarters without the prior approval from the respective Mayor.Minister also instructed MD Water Board to not to allow sort of work of PWD without his permission.

On the occasion Saeed Ghani said that the cleaning of Nallahs shall be the responsibility of the contractors who are performing the development works.