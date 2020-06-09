Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,447 new cases of coronavirus had been detected in the province during the last one day while 29 more patients had died during the same period under review, taking the death toll to 679.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Monday, the chief minister said that he had enhanced the testing capacity to 8,600 per day.

“We tested 8,513 samples which led to the detection of 1,447 cases of coronavirus,” M Shah said and added that so far 139,522 samples had been tested which diagnosed 39,555 cases as positive which constituted 16.5 percent.

According to Mr Shah, 29 more patients died overnight and the number of patients lost their lives due to coronavirus had risen to 679 which constituted 1.7 percent. He added that 19,739 patients were under treatment, of them 18,263 were in home isolation, 60 at isolation centers and 1,416 in different hospitals.

8,513 tests carried out and 1,447 tested positive for coronavirus

The CM disclosed that 435 patients were in critical condition, among them 83 were on ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

He said that 468 more patients recovered overnight and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far had reached 19,137 which constituted 48.3 percent of the total patients.

Mr Shah said that out of 1,447 cases of the province, 963 alone belonged to Karachi. They include 284 to East, 237 Central, South 214, Malir 130, Korangi 63 and West 35. He added that Hyderabad had 54 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 39, Larkana and Sanghar 36 each, Ghotki 34, Khairpur 33, Jamshoro 17, Dadu 14, Badin 13, Kashmore 11, Mirpurkhas nine, Sukkur eight, Matiari and Naushehroferoze two each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Kambar had one case each.

Analyzing the situation, Murad Ali Shah said that detection of new cases had come down from 22 percent to 17 percent, death ratio which used to be around 1.5 percent had increased to 1.7 percent and recovery ratio had come down from 50.1 percent to 48 percent.

“This shows the problem is aggravating and we have to be more careful and realistic in adopting a new lifestyle – that is how to live with the virus,” he said and urged people to adopt SOPs, wear masks and avoid going into crowds.