Turkey and the US are approaching a new era in ties over the handling of the situation in Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

A new era can begin in bilateral relations on the transition process in Libya, Erdogan told national broadcaster TRT soon after a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

He stressed that Turkey stands by Libya's UN-recognized government against the putschist Khalifa Haftar and those who support him.

Touting the strategic gains on the battlefield by Libya’s army, which has retaken areas from Haftar, he said Haftar will be excluded from any political solution in Libya.

Erdogan also said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s claims that it does not have any soldiers in Libya.

He added that all of Haftar's power comes from Russia.

Following the ouster of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.

The government and western parts of the country have been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with over 1,000 killed.

Erdogan also emphasized that so far, things have gone well in Idlib, Syria since a ceasefire came into effect in March but noted that some of the agreements reached by Ankara and Moscow have not been adhered to and there have been violations by the Bashar al-Assad regime.