LAHORE - Thirty-two more succumbed to COVID-19 in the province on Monday, raising death toll to 715. As many as 1,813 more cases of novel coronavirus were reported from across Punjab, taking the number of confirmed cases to 38,903.

So far 268 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 142 Rawalpindi, 72 Multan, 61 Faisalabad, 38 Gujranwala, 22 Sialkot, 18 Gujrat, 17 Rahim Yar Khan, 15 Bahawalpur, 11 Sargodha, eight Sahiwal, five each Nankana Sahib and Toba Tek Singh, four Sheikhupura, three each Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Kasur and Muzaffargarh, two each from Attock, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Narowal and one each from Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Bhakkar, Khanewal and Lodhran.

So far 19,206 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,108 Rawalpindi, 2,701 Multan, 2,607 Faisalabad, 1,802 Gujranwala, 1,165 Sialkot, 1,078 Gujrat, 739 Dera Ghazi Khan, 575 Sargodha, 545 Sheikhupura, 512 Bahawalpur, 481 Muzafargarh, 463 Rahim Yar Khan, 425 Hafizabad, 368 Kasur, 313 Jhelum, 242 Vehari, 214 Mandi Bahauddin, 207 Nankana Sahib, 197 Lodhran, 190 Sahiwal, 187 Bahawalnagar, 160 Khushab, 152 Layyah, 151 Attock, 142 Toba Tek Singh, 141 Narowal, 134 Bhakkar, 117 Okara, 98 Jhang, 97 Khanewal, 95 Mianwali, 89 Chiniot, 80 Pakpattan, 76 Rajanpur and 46 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 36,033 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,90,074 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 38,903 have been tested positive for the virus.