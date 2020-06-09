Share:

RAWALPINDI - A woman died while three other persons sustained critical injuries when a motorcycle collided with a speeding car at Margalla Road in E-10.

The dead body of woman and the injured persons were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy and medical treatment.

