MIANWALI - A woman was gunned down by her brother-in-law over a property dispute in Wan Bhachran police limits on Monday. Police sources said that Muhammad Aqeel and Muhammad Khalil, both brothers, r/o Wan Bhachran, shared three acres of land. After the demise of Aqeel, his widow Shamim Bibi demanded her husband’s share, but Khalil refused. On the day of incident, they quarreled and in a fit of rage, Khalil allegedly shot dead Shamim and managed to escape from the scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after the postmortem. Police have registered a case and started investigations.