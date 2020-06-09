Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian Occupied Kashmir on Monday while paying rich tributes to the nine Kashmiri youth, martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district, have sought the intervention of the United Nations on urgent basis to stop bloodshed in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Fo­rum (JKYSF) Chairman Umar Aadil Dar in a statement in Srinagar said that in­sensitivity of the world towards the in­nocent killings was the main reason for the unabated bloodshed.

He said that the youth were sacri­ficing their blood for the settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dis­pute and the people were indebted to these martyrs for their ultimate sac­rifice. “It is the collective responsibil­ity of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing move­ment to its ultimate destination,” he stressed.

Tehreek-e-Mazhamat General Sec­retary Mohammad Saleem Zargar in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and killing of Kashmi­ri youth by the Indian forces in Kash­mir.

“The deteriorating human rights sit­uation and genocide of Kashmiri youth must serve as an eye-opener for the world community,” he said.

“The systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces is part of India’s nefarious design to alter the demogra­phy of the disputed territory”, he said adding that fast spreading structures of violence in the shape of sprawl­ing army camps were posing a seri­ous threat to lives of common people in Kashmir,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, con­demning the killing of innocent Kash­miris in Shopian areas by Indian occu­pational troops, said that the Kashmiri people were being subjected to worst human rights’ violations for demand­ing their universally recognized right to self-determination.

It lamented that the Modi-led fas­cist Indian regime has intensified bru­talities in the occupied territory with a aim to terrorize the Kashmiris.

However, the TWI statement added that the Kashmiri people were deter­mined to continue their struggle for se­curing their birthright, against all odds. TWI urged the United Nations to fulfill its commitment to hold plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kash­mir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement said that Indian ter­rorism was going on unchecked in oc­cupied Kashmir.

Paying homage to the Kashmiri mar­tyrs, he said that he urged the United Nations and the international human rights’ organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir.

He criticized the world community for maintaining criminal silence crimes against humanity in the occupied ter­ritory.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement condemned the occupation regime for the bloody out­rage at Rebbun, Shopian. He empha­sized the fact that such attitude would only be disastrous for the mankind and could push the world towards a horri­ble catastrophe.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman Aijaz Rehmani in a statement also denounced Indian forc­es for the killings.