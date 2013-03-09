Balochistan’s history since its formation represents an unending narrative of incessant conflicts. Longstanding resentments since its merger with Pakistan has led to a state of continued crisis in the province. Despite all efforts made by successive governments both political and military the state seems to have gone from bad to worse. All that has been provided so far has been military crackdowns that have achieved very little. The need to look for the root cause is in imperative to provide recommendations to eradicate the menace that gives rise to these periodic upheavals.

The discontent is still present, despite the offer of the Balochistan package and resentments still persists despite the presence of a politically elected government, as no practical steps have been taken for tackling the problem. The truth of the matter is that point gaining plans will help no one, commitment and passion needs to be observed and translated into actions. The affair has been left to spoil for so long that one may almost accuse the authorities of doing so by design.

The package money may be flowing into the province but is it reaching those who matter or is it being funneled elsewhere? The trust deficit between the nationalist and the government has not narrowed. The resources and wealth have never been made to benefit the local population and thus Balochistan is left to smolder in the intense heat of emotions of its own people.

Development remains a distant dream as one after the other all projects fail to provide relief to the locals. At this point it also needs to be asked how many developmental projects can the government claim to its credit in the last five years? Lack of education, awareness, deprivations and acute poverty gave space to terrorist activities by both internal and external enemies. In the current geopolitical context, the Balochistan separatist movement seems to have been hijacked by foreign forces. Already intelligence agencies of Britain, the CIA, Raw, Mossad, are providing covert support to Baloch rebels in Iran and Afghanistan to destabilize Balochistan and create violations for its detachment from Pakistan. The current state of lawlessness in Balochistan can also be viewed as a part of the new great game for which foreign forces are deeply and heavily involved in Balochistan. Keeping in view Pakistan’s strength, or lack of it, it is a possibility that all these forces may rip the province apart from its center if nothing is done.

DR NIDA SHAMI, Ontario, March 4.