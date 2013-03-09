







RAWALPINDI – To commemorate the “International Women’s Day” library of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday organized a seminar titled “Journey of decade through violence against women”.

On the occasion, Social Sciences Research Consultant Karakoram International University Dr Iftikhar-un-Nisa Hassan was the guest speakers while Dr Rukhsana Hassan, Chairperson Gender Studies Department, students and faculty members from almost all the departments attended this informative event.

In her welcome note, Dr Hassan highlighted the history and significance of the Women’s Day and resilience among women. She also discussed the theme of International Women’s Day 2013 that was “A promise is a promise: Time for action to end violence against women” during her speech.

She said that the importance of educating the women was neglected in the past because of which they were unaware of their rights.

But now girls were more conscious and aware of their rights and responsibilities.

She added that economic freedom was the real freedom and women should get education to be independent in real term. She was of the view that women should come forward in every field of life for their rights. She also shed light on how women reconstruct their self throughout different stages of life.

Apart from that she also shared her personal life experiences with the audience and said the role of the women in the development of any country could not be ignored.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rukhsana Hassan expressed her appreciation for students, faculty and staff’s efforts. She emphasized that on this day we must remind ourselves if we are vigilant in protecting others’ rights and not causing any type of distress to the fellow beings. In the end university souvenir was presented to worthy guest as a token of appreciation.